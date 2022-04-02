Brazil registers record trade surplus in March

BRASILIA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Brazil's trade balance registered a surplus of 7.4 billion U.S. Dollars in March, a record for the month since the beginning of kept records in 1989, the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy said Friday.

The figure represents an increase of 19.3 percent over the surplus balance of 6.5 billion U.S. dollars in March of last year.

As a result, Brazil accumulated a trade surplus of 11.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of the year.

Exports in March totaled 29.1 billion U.S. dollars, while imports stood at 21.7 billion U.S. dollars.