UrduPoint.com

Brazil Registers Record Trade Surplus In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Brazil registers record trade surplus in March

BRASILIA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Brazil's trade balance registered a surplus of 7.4 billion U.S. Dollars in March, a record for the month since the beginning of kept records in 1989, the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy said Friday.

The figure represents an increase of 19.3 percent over the surplus balance of 6.5 billion U.S. dollars in March of last year.

As a result, Brazil accumulated a trade surplus of 11.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of the year.

Exports in March totaled 29.1 billion U.S. dollars, while imports stood at 21.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

Brazil March Billion

Recent Stories

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Ci ..

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authori ..

35 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell prote ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

35 minutes ago
 Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Medi ..

Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Mediterranean mission

35 minutes ago
 Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engin ..

Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engine: Member ITT

36 minutes ago
 World desperately looking for morality-based order ..

World desperately looking for morality-based order: President

36 minutes ago
 Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan ..

Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan chooses to be a partner in pea ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.