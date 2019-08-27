UrduPoint.com
Brazil Rejects G7 Aid To Fight Amazon Fires: Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: govt

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies.

""We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of $20 million made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes.

