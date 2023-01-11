UrduPoint.com

Brazil Releases Hundreds After Capital Riots

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Brazil releases hundreds after capital riots

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Brazilian authorities on Tuesday released hundreds of people detained in the storming of government buildings by a far-right mob, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to "recover the country" after what he called acts of terrorism.

Police had arrested more than 1,500 people after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in Brasilia on Sunday.

They have refused to accept Bolsonaro's election defeat to Lula in October.

But the Federal police said in a statement on Tuesday that "599 people were released, mostly old people, people with health problems, the homeless and mothers with children" on humanitarian grounds.

Most of the arrests took place on Monday as police cleared protest camps set up in the capital.

Lula had condemned "terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism" when he returned to work at the pillaged presidential palace on Monday.

But on Tuesday he said "Brazilian democracy remains firm," in a post on Twitter.

"Let's recover the country from hatred and disunity," added the 77-year-old former trade unionist, who took office on January 1 for his third term as president after defeating Bolsonaro in the deeply divisive election.

The rioters, who unleashed chaos on the capital on Sunday, had been trying to force out Lula.

Police said 527 people remain detained while others were being processed.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said around 50 arrest warrants had been issued for people not caught in the act of pillaging and for others not present but accused of organizing the attack.

Those that were released were taken on buses to a bus station from where they would be able to return to their home regions.

From one of the buses, passengers shouted: "Victory is ours!" Some people put their arms outside the vehicles with clenched fists -- a symbol of resistence -- or making the "V" victory sign.

Other detainees were taken to police stations to then be transferred to the Papuda prison complex, an AFP reporter said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Protest Police Democracy Twitter Vehicles Brasilia January October Criminals Sunday Post From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

7 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

8 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

8 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.