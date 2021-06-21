UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 1,025 More COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Brazil reports 1,025 more COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil registered 1,025 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 501,825, the health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 44,178 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 17,927,928, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 238.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 87.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 24.2 million people have received two jabs, it added

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

22 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

54 minutes ago

â€˜Iâ€™m ashamed of what I did,â€™ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

1 hour ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.