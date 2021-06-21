Brazil reports 1,025 more COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil registered 1,025 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 501,825, the health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 44,178 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 17,927,928, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 238.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 87.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 24.2 million people have received two jabs, it added