Brazil Reports 1,205 More COVID-19 Deaths

Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 1,205 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 532,893, the health ministry said Sunday.

As many as 48,504 new cases were detected, taking the total caseload to 19,069,003, the ministry said.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 253 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

As of Saturday, 112.9 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and over 29.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

