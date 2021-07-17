UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 1,456 More COVID-19 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 1,456 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 540,398, the health ministry said Saturday.

As many as 45,591 new cases were detected, taking the total caseload to 19,308,109, the ministry said.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of about 257.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

As of Tuesday, 119.6 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and over 32.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

