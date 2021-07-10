Brazil reports 1,509 more COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 1,509 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 531,688, the health ministry said Saturday.

As many as 57,737 new cases were detected, taking the total caseload to 19,020,499.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 253 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

As of Friday, 111.3 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 29.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.