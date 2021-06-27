UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 1,593 More COVID-19 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil registered 1,593 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 512,735, the health ministry said Saturday.

A total of 64,134 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,386,894, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 244 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

