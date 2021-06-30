UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 1,893 More COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Brazil reports 1,893 more COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil registered 1,893 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 515,985, the health ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 64,903 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,513,305, the ministry said.

More than 96.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and 25.3 million people have received two jabs, it added.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

