UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 1,899 More COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Brazil reports 1,899 more COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Brazil reported on Saturday 1,899 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 448,208, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 76,490 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,047,439, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 213.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States From

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

22 minutes ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

2 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.