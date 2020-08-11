UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 22,048 More COVID-19 Cases, 703 New Deaths

Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Brazil on Monday recorded 22,048 new COVID-19 cases and 703 related deaths, the health ministry has said.

So far, Brazil has 3,057,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, with the country's total fatalities reaching 101,752.

Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak of COVID-19, after the United States. It passed on Saturday the 100,000-death mark and 3 million-infection mark.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

