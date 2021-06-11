UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 2,504 More COVID-19 Deaths

Brazil reports 2,504 more COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil registered 2,504 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 482,019, the health ministry said Thursday.

A total of 88,092 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 17,210,969, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a death rate of 229.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 75.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.4 million people have received two jabs, it said.

