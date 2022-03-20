Brazil reports 44,154 new COVID-19 cases as pandemic indicators continue to fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Brazil reported 304 deaths and 44,154 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 657,102 and the total caseload to 29,617,266, the country's Ministry of Health reported Saturday.

Brazil has been struggling with the Omicron variant of the virus since the end of December, with a record number of infections in January, but since February, indicators such as deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases have been in sharp decline, according to official data.

For this reason, several regions are relaxing preventative measures, with Sao Paulo, the state most affected by the pandemic, removing this week mandatory mask requirements except on public transportation and in health centers.

The daily moving average of deaths has been falling since Feb. 11 and stood at 308 on Saturday, while the daily moving average of infections was 38,162.