Brazil reports 618 more COVID-19 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil registered 618 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 514,092, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 27,804 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,448,402, the ministry said.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 244.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.