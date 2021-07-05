UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 830 More COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Brazil reports 830 more COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 830 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 524,417, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 27,783 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,769,808, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 249.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

So far, more than 103.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 27 million people have received two jabs, it added. Enditem

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

22 minutes ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: All vaccines must be treated equally

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 July 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.