Brazil Reports A Record 1,349 Virus Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Brazil reports a record 1,349 virus deaths in 24 hours

Rio de Janeiro, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Thursday, the health ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country.

The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections -- the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

