UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports First Indigenous Coronavirus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Brazil reports first indigenous coronavirus case

Sao Paulo, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A woman from the Kokama ethnic group in the Amazon rainforest is the first indigenous person in Brazil to test positive for the new coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled fears about the possible impact for indigenous peoples in the Amazon, who are particularly vulnerable to imported diseases.

The 20-year-old woman works for the public health system in the municipality of Santo Antonio do Ica, near the Colombian-Brazilian border. She works with a doctor who tested positive for the virus last week after returning from vacation, authorities said.

She has no symptoms so far. She and her family have all gone into isolation and are under observation, according to Brazilian health ministry's Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health.

"Indigenous health is a major concern" during the coronavirus pandemic, said Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

"We have to be triply careful in these communities, especially the most isolated ones." Indigenous tribes in the Americas have been historically isolated from many diseases against which much of the world has developed immunity.

It is estimated that diseases brought by European colonizers wiped out more than 95 percent of the indigenous population of the Americas.

Such groups remain vulnerable.

Mandetta said even today, when indigenous leaders return from trips overseas, they go into quarantine for two weeks to avoid bringing outside diseases back to their communities.

Twelve indigenous patients and 14 other people who worked with the infected doctor are awaiting coronavirus test results.

Related Topics

World Immunity Doctor Ica Santo Antonio Brazil Border Women Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.