UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports Highest Daily Jump In Virus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Brazil reports highest daily jump in virus cases

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil on Tuesday recorded its highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The country, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, after the United States, reported 34,918 new cases and 1,282 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

That brought Brazil's total caseload to more than 923,000, and its death toll to 45,241.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people probably means the real figures are much higher.

The grim new record came as the World Health Organization's top official for the Americas again voiced concern over the situation in Brazil.

"Brazil has 23 percent of all cases and 21 percent of all deaths in our region. And we are not seeing transmission slowing down," Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, told a news conference.

Brazil has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the virus.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the virus to a "little flu," has clashed with state and local authorities over their use of stay-at-home measures to contain it.

The far-right leader argues the economic impact of such measures risks being worse than the virus itself, and has instead touted the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments, despite uncertainty about their effectiveness against COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Drugs Brazil United States All Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

6 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.