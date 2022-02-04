UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Count Of Nearly 300,000 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SAO PAULO, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:Brazil reported a record daily count of 298,408 COVID-19 cases with 1,041 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 26,091,520 with 630,001 deaths, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) said Thursday.

According to sources from the Brazilian Health Ministry, the country's capital Brasilia and eight states have a hospital occupancy rate of more than 80 percent due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Brazil has fully immunized 152.5 million people against COVID-19, while 166 million have been partially immunized, according to state news agency Agencia Brasil.

Additionally, 40.4 million people have received a booster shot.

>