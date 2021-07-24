UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Sees 108,732 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Brazil sees 108,732 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil on Saturday reported 108,732 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 19,632,443.

With 64,056 cases added due to under-reporting from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the figure marks the second-highest number of new daily cases since the onset of the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same 24 hours, 1,324 more people died of COVID-19, pushing the pandemic death toll to 548,340.

The pandemic in Brazil has been waning since the last week of June, with hospitals recovering from the flood of patients seen in March, April and part of June, the state-funded medical research center Fiocruz said.

In Sao Paulo, the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) has dropped from 92 percent in June to 58.3 percent, the lowest level in 2021.

The country has fully vaccinated 36,533,170 people, or 17.25 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Flood Died Rio Grande Sao Paulo Same Brazil March April June From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

21 minutes ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

2 hours ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

2 hours ago

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovat ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.