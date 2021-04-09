UrduPoint.com
Brazil Sees Record 4,249 Daily Deaths From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Brazil sees record 4,249 daily deaths from COVID-19

SAO PAULO, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Brazil on Friday registered a record daily count of 4,249 deaths from COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 345,025, the Ministry of Health said.

It was the second time in a week that Brazil's daily death toll had surpassed 4,000, following 4,195 fatalities on Tuesday.

Health authorities warned that April will be the worst month in terms of COVID-19 deaths, outstripping those seen in March throughout Brazil.

Meanwhile, 86,652 more cases were reported, bringing the national tally to 13,279,857, the ministry said.

Brazil started its vaccination process mid-January and has so far inoculated 27,511,537 people with one dose and 6,065,854 with both, according to official data compiled by local press.

The South American country has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both deaths and cases, second only to the United States.

