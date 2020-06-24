Brazil starts testing Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Researchers in Brazil began administering an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University to volunteers, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said Wednesday.

The vaccine, developed together with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.

Known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is already being tested in volunteers in Britain, and is due to start being administered this week in South Africa, as well.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP), which is coordinating the study in Brazil, said in a statement its researchers had begun issuing the first doses Tuesday to health workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the new coronavirus, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers.

Researchers "began triaging volunteers Saturday ... following the protocols established for the study. Participants must test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," the university said in a statement.