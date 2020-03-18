UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Close Up 4.85%

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange recovered some of its recent losses Tuesday, closing up 4.85 percent as global markets rebounded from chaos caused by fears over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ibovespa index had plunged nearly 14 percent Monday, triggering automatic circuit-breakers -- which temporarily halt trading in case of massive sell-offs -- for the fifth time in a week.

But Latin America's biggest stock market got a boost as markets rallied on expectations for massive stimulus spending from the United States to deal with the fallout of the deadly pandemic.

Brazil also announced its own stimulus package Monday night: 147 billion reals (nearly $30 billion) in emergency spending.

The Brazilian real also gained back some ground, closing at five to the Dollar -- slightly stronger than its record low of 5.04 Monday.

