Brazil Stocks Plunge 4% On Covid Variant Fears

Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

Brazil stocks plunge 4% on Covid variant fears

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange plunged four percent Friday on fears over the economic impact of a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.

The Brazilian exchange's Ibovespa index was down 3.9 percent in early afternoon trading, following world markets lower after scientists warned the new variant could be more resistant to current vaccines.

