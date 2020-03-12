UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Stocks Plunge Amid Virus Havoc, Trading Halted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Brazil stocks plunge amid virus havoc, trading halted

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange suspended trading for the third time this week Thursday as shares plunged more than 11 percent, the latest havoc from the coronavirus pandemic to hit the Brazilian economy.

The real Currency also plummeted to below five to the Dollar for the first time ever, underlining the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on Latin America's largest economy, as traders reeled at US President Donald Trump's shock ban on travel from mainland Europe.

The latest bad news could be particularly damaging for President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump admirer, and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who had said a week ago the real would only fall below five to the dollar "if we really mess up." "It's a floating exchange rate. If we really mess up, it could go to that level," said Guedes, the far-right president's free-market guru, seeking to calm fears over the impact of the virus.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange's Ibovespa index plunged 11.

65 percent shortly after opening, triggering automatic circuit breakers that suspend trading for 30 minutes in case of a drop of more than 10 percent.

Sharp losses on Monday and Wednesday had also triggered trading halts.

Oil and airline stocks were again hit especially hard.

State-run oil company Petrobras lost nearly 18 percent, and airlines Gol and Azul were down more than 18 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

Overall, the Ibovespa has plummeted by more than 23 percent this week.

Brazil has confirmed 52 coronavirus cases, with no deaths so far.

But the pandemic has hit the economy hard, largely because of the country's close ties with China, its biggest trading partner and top destination for its key commodity exports.

The government cut its 2020 economic growth forecast Wednesday by 0.3 percentage points, to 2.1 percent, and warned the fallout of the virus could end up shaving off even more.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Exports Dollar Europe China Company Oil Trump Azul Sao Paulo Stocks 2020 From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

32 minutes ago

Putin, Borissov Discuss Russia-Bulgaria Cooperatio ..

8 minutes ago

Moldovan, Hungarian Prime Ministers Sign Strategic ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.