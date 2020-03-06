UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Plunge More Than 5% On Coronavirus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Sao Paulo, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange plunged more than five percent Thursday on fears over the economic impact the new coronavirus outbreak will have on Brazil, whose largest trading partner is China.

The Ibovespa index plunged more than six percent before recovering to trade down 5.45 percent around an hour before closing. Airline stocks were hit particularly hard, with carrier Gol down 18 percent.

