UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Stocks Take New Plunge On Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Brazil stocks take new plunge on virus fears

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian stocks plunged more than 10 percent Wednesday on fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, leading the Sao Paulo stock exchange to suspend trading for the second time this week.

The 10.11-percent drop in the Ibovespa index triggered automatic circuit breakers that interrupt trading for 30 minutes in such cases, the stock exchange said in a statement, two days after a "Black Monday" crash led to the same measure.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Sao Paulo Same Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

2 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

4 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

25 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

25 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

35 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.