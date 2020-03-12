Brazil stocks take new plunge on virus fears

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian stocks plunged more than 10 percent Wednesday on fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, leading the Sao Paulo stock exchange to suspend trading for the second time this week.

The 10.11-percent drop in the Ibovespa index triggered automatic circuit breakers that interrupt trading for 30 minutes in such cases, the stock exchange said in a statement, two days after a "Black Monday" crash led to the same measure.