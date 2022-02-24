Brazil storm death toll passes 200: police

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll from flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in the Brazilian city of Petropolis has surpassed 200, authorities said Wednesday, as they continue to recover bodies more than a week after the storm.

Around 51 people are still missing, but that number is expected to go down as bodies are identified and families are reunited, police said.