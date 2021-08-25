UrduPoint.com

Brazil Striker Cunha Joins Atletico From Hertha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million Euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.

"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.

He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.

Related Topics

Sports German Leipzig Berlin Tokyo Spain Brazil Gold Olympics From Atletico Madrid Million

Recent Stories

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared S ..

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared Supreme Interests above all Els ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

18 minutes ago
 SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

48 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

1 hour ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.