Brazil Study Finds No Hydroxychloroquine Benefit For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A study published Thursday on the use of hydroxychloroquine in Brazil to treat COVID-19 found the drug ineffective, the latest blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's push for its widespread use.

The clinical trial, conducted at 55 hospitals across Brazil and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, tested whether hydroxychloroquine improved the condition of patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, alone or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

Bolsonaro's government has recommended since May that doctors in Brazil's public health system prescribe hydroxychloroquine or the related anti-malaria drug chloroquine, plus azithromycin, from the onset of symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Like US President Donald Trump, whom he admires, Bolsonaro has touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

The far-right leader is even taking the drug himself, after coming down with the virus earlier this month.

However, a slate of randomized controlled trials (RCTs), considered the gold standard for clinical investigation, have found the drug is ineffective against coronavirus and has potentially damaging side effects.

The Brazilian RCT reached the same conclusion.

