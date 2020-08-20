(@FahadShabbir)

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A supermarket chain in Brazil apologized Wednesday for its handling of an employee's death at one of its stores, which covered the man's body with boxes and umbrellas and remained open for business.

The Brazilian subsidiary of French supermarket group Carrefour said it regretted how its store in the northeastern city of Recife reacted after a sales representative it identified as Moises Santos died of a heart attack.

The employee died Friday, but the incident went viral on social media Wednesday, along with images of the man's body lying in an aisle, cordoned off with cardboard boxes and covered up with large green parasols.

"A worker died in a Carrefour supermarket in Recife, which covered up his body to remain open. Welcome to Brazil in the year 2020," one Twitter user wrote.

"Carrefour apologizes for the inappropriate way it handled the sad and unexpected passing," the firm said in a statement.