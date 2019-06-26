Brazil Supreme Court rejects request to free ex-leader Lula

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to free leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison while they consider whether the convicting judge was biased in his case.

The court voted 3-2 to postpone debate on whether Justice Minister Sergio Moro had been impartial when he handed Lula his first conviction in 2017 and dismissed a petition to let Lula out of jail until then.