Brazil Supreme Court to consider request to halt Copa America

Brasília, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hold hearings on a case filed to block the Copa America, casting new doubt on the troubled South American football championships five days from kickoff.

"Considering the exceptional nature of the case... I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary virtual session of the full court, to be held June 10 (Thursday)," wrote Chief Justice Luiz Fux, as organizers battled the odds to pull off the tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic.