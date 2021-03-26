UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Surpasses 100,000 New Covid Cases In A Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazil surpasses 100,000 new Covid cases in a day

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Brazil surpassed 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day on Thursday, adding another grim record in country where the pandemic has killed more than 300,000 people, the health ministry said.

With the new cases, at least 12.3 million people are now known to have been infected with the coronavirus in Brazil. After the United States, it is the hardest-hit country anywhere in the world.

The toll has risen steadily since February, due to factors including people's abandoning social distancing norms and a new virus variant that emerged here and is believed to be more contagious than the original strain.

Another big problem is that the country's vaccination drive is moving slowly.

The average of new daily infections over the past seven days is 77,050 -- twice what it was in January.

On Tuesday the daily death toll surpassed 3,000 for the first time. Brazil's daily number of fatalities is now the highest in the world.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday he was launching a crisis committee to deal with the pandemic, a change of course amid mounting pressure over a situation he has repeatedly minimized.

The announcements appeared to do little to tame criticism of Bolsonaro, who has flouted expert advice on lockdowns and face masks, pushed a drug regimen he calls the "early treatment" package that scientists say does not work, and spoken out against vaccines.

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo accused the president of lying when he said his government had worked ceaselessly to fight the virus.

"For 12 months, Bolsonaro minimized the pandemic, promoted crowds, spoke out against mask use and halted talks to secure vaccines," it said.

Despite his apparent change of heart, on Thursday Bolsonaro again criticized lockdown measures as being bad for Latin America's largest economy.

"If the policy of closing everything in a radical way continues, who knows what will happen to Brazil?" Bolsonaro said in his daily talk show carried out on social media.

"But I want to make one thing clear: we want to fight the virus," he added.

Related Topics

World Social Media Sao Paulo Tame Brazil United States January February Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

9 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.