Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Brazil surpasses 30,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil surpassed 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday as the disease continued to rip through South America's worst-hit country.

Figures released by the health ministry showed 1,262 deaths in the previous 24-hours, as well as 28,936 new infections.

The overall number of cases -- 555,383 -- makes Brazil the second most affected country by the crisis after the United States in terms of infections.

The official COVID-19 death toll of 31,199 released Tuesday is the fourth-highest in the world, after the US, Britain and Italy.

