UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Suspends UK Flights Over New Virus Strain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Brazil suspends UK flights over new virus strain

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazil will suspend flights from Britain from Friday, after the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus in that country, according to a decree published Thursday.

"International flights to Brazil coming from or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are temporarily banned," the decree said.

Foreigners who have been in Britain during the last 14 days are also banned from entering.

About 50 countries have suspended since Sunday the arrivals of travelers from Britain after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The decree also prohibits the entry of foreigners by land and river into Brazil as of Thursday, with the exception of travelers from Paraguay and the transport of goods.

And it introduces from December 30 a requirement for foreigners entering Brazil by air to present a negative PCR test performed less than 72 hours before boarding.

Brazil has seen the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths after the United States, with nearly 190,000.

jm/js/dga/jb/st/ft

Related Topics

Ireland Brazil United Kingdom Paraguay United States December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

51 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

1 hour ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.