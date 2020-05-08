UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil To Deploy Army To Fight Amazon Deforestation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Brazil to deploy army to fight Amazon deforestation

Rio de Janeiro, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the army Thursday to fight Amazon wildfires and deforestation, amid warnings the world's biggest rainforest is disappearing even faster than during record devastation last year.

The far-right leader has faced criticism on the world stage for record-breaking wildfires in 2019, his first year in office.

And though fire season will only start in late May with dryer weather, there are already worrying signs for this year.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon for the first three months of the year increased by more than 50 percent from the same period last year, to 796 square kilometers.

Bolsonaro signed a decree authorizing the armed forces to take "preventive and restrictive action against environmental crimes, namely illegal deforestation and wildfires.

" The order will be in effect from May 11 to June 10 in protected areas, indigenous reserves and other Federal land in the Amazon region.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon soared 85 percent last year, to 10,123 square kilometers (3,900 square miles), the first time it crossed the 10,000 mark since records began in 2008, according to official data based on satellite images.

The destruction is largely caused by illegal logging, mining and farming on protected lands.

Bolsonaro wants to open up more such lands to economic activity, arguing Brazil's indigenous peoples should reap the benefits of the natural resources on their territory.

Bolsonaro also deployed the army to the Amazon last year after facing scathing criticism for initially downplaying the wildfires.

Related Topics

Weather Fire World Army Same Brazil May June 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

6 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

21 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.