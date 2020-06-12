UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Tops 40,000 Coronavirus Deaths: Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Brazil tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry on Thursday.

The South American giant recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 -- currently the third highest death toll in the world, although it is likely to overtake Britain on Friday.

With now 802,800 people infected, Brazil is second only to the United States in total cases.

Related Topics

World Brazil United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

7 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

8 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

8 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.