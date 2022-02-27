UrduPoint.com

Brazil Tourism Sector Tries To Rise From Pandemic Ashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Brazil tourism sector tries to rise from pandemic ashes

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :With the glittering parades, towering floats and sultry samba postponed by the omicron variant, Brazil will have a carnival week without much carnival this year -- bad news for a tourism industry already battered by the pandemic.

In a world without Covid-19, this would have been the week a deluge of tourists -- more than 2.1 million in 2020 -- descended on Rio de Janeiro for a free-for-all of street parties and spectacular, all-night parades.

Instead, industry experts predict Rio and other tourist destinations to be relatively low-key, with a smaller number of visitors -- mainly Brazilians traveling domestically.

That is adding to the agony of a tourism industry only just starting to recover from near-collapse in 2020.

"It's been very traumatic," said Alexandre Sampaio, head of hotel and restaurant federation FBHA, citing official figures showing the tourism industry's revenues plunged 35 percent in 2020.

The industry rebounded only partially in 2021, growing around 20 percent.

Carnival week will still have concerts, parties and balls in Rio -- limited to 70 percent capacity, with vaccine and mask requirements.

But omicron led authorities to cancel carnival street parties for the second straight year, and postpone the famed samba school parade competition until April.

"We'll see some revenues" from the rescheduled parades, "but it won't come anywhere near pre-pandemic levels," said Fabio Bentes, an economist at the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

Bentes predicts carnival-week revenues one-third below pre-pandemic levels.

His research indicates the tourism industry, which accounted for 7.7 percent of Brazil's economy before the pandemic -- 551.5 billion reais ($110 billion) in direct and indirect revenues in 2019 -- has lost $94.1 billion in the past two years, and more than 340,000 jobs.

- 'Call of the journey' - Brazil is a bucket-list destination for many people, with the Amazon rainforest, the Pantanal wetlands, the colorful colonial capital of Salvador, the stunning waterfalls of Iguacu and myriad other must-sees -- not to mention Rio and carnival.

But the country has been hit hard by the pandemic, with nearly 650,000 deaths -- second only to the United States.

The numbers have improved with more than 70 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.

But visitors have been slow to return.

Flavio Miranda is waiting for business at the base of Corcovado mountain, where Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue spreads his arms over the city.

Miranda, a 52-year-old driver from a nearby favela, sells tours of the city's attractions.

He spent eight months without work when the pandemic arrived, relying on food handouts to feed his family of four.

Tourists "are returning, but it's slow," he told AFP, saying his income is down about 80 percent.

"This place used to be bursting with tourists. Now there are hardly any." Nearby, Miguel Viana, a 27-year-old engineer on vacation from Portugal, was on his way to visit the statue.

"The call of the journey was stronger than the pandemic," he said with a laugh.

But he is among the few. International tourist numbers remain at just five to seven percent of pre-pandemic levels, Sampaio estimates.

- Local tourism - Experts say the drop in foreign tourists has been partially offset by more Brazilians traveling domestically, themselves wary of flying overseas.

"We used to mainly travel abroad. But we had been isolated so long, we wanted to start traveling again. So we decided to start with Brazil," said Maria Augusta Rosa, 40, a civil servant from the central city of Goiania vacationing in Rio.

Experts predict a full recovery for Brazil's tourism sector only in 2023 -- if there are no more unpleasant surprises in the meantime.

In Manaus, the "capital of the Amazon," Remy Harbonnier, a French tour operator who specializes in rainforest lodges and river cruises, said client and revenue numbers at his company, Heliconia, remain around 80 percent off pre-pandemic levels.

He hopes to cut that to 50 percent this year, he says.

But that will depend on events.

"Now we're worried about the situation in Ukraine. It's a bit scary," he said.

"We just try to tell ourselves, we've gotten through two years of Covid, we'll get through an armed conflict in Europe."

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Europe Hotel Company Driver Visit Viana Manaus Salvador Goiania Rio De Janeiro Tours Augusta Brazil Portugal United States Turkish Lira April 2019 2020 Samba Bank Limited Family From Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

5 minutes ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

9 hours ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

9 hours ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

10 hours ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>