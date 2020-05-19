UrduPoint.com
Brazil Tribe Facing 'genocide': Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :An indigenous group in Brazil that traditionally has no contact with the outside world is suffering a "genocide" because of illegal loggers' encroachment on their land, a rights group said Monday.

The Awa Guaja, a hunter-gatherer tribe of around 400 people in the Amazon rainforest, has lost huge tracts of land to deforestation in recent years, making them struggle to find food, said a statement from the indigenous rights group Forest Guardians.

"If you don't put an end to the invasions of our territory, the uncontacted Awa Guaja people will die," the group's coordinator, Olimpio Guajajara, said in a statement.

"We are warning the Brazilian government and the international community that the Awa Guaja people are currently suffering a genocide." The Forest Guardians were launched in 2012 in northeastern Brazil to stop illegal loggers and miners from operating on indigenous lands.

Several of its members have been murdered in recent months.

The Forest Guardians said deforestation is forcing the Awa Guaja to venture ever closer to other groups' villages, sometimes leading to conflict.

