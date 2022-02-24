UrduPoint.com

Brazil Unemployment Dips To Close Out 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Brazil's unemployment rate continued to fall at the end of 2021, the government said Thursday, as Latin America's biggest economy recovers slowly from its battering by the pandemic.

The jobless rate for the last quarter came in at 11.1 percent, down 1.5 percentage points from the previous quarter and more than three points from the final quarter of 2020, according to national statistics institute IBGE.

The average unemployment rate across 2021 came in at 13.2 percent, it said, down from a record 13.8 percent the year before, when Covid-19 wrought havoc on hard-hit Brazil.

"There is usually a reduction in unemployment at the end of the year due to seasonal hiring, and that was reinforced by the recovery in hiring visible since August last year," said IBGE research coordinator Adriana Beringuy.

However, Brazil's job market "is still not back to pre-pandemic levels," IBGE said in its report.

The average unemployment rate in 2019 was 12 percent, it said.

A rising share of workers were employed in the informal sector -- 40.1 percent in 2021, up from 38.3 percent in 2020.

And wallets have taken a beating: average purchasing power was down seven percent in 2021, hit by stagnant wages and high inflation.

Brazil registered annual inflation of 10.1 percent in 2021, a six-year high, fueled by pandemic-linked supply chain shortages worldwide and a series of domestic factors.

