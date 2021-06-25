RIMINI, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) --:Brazil overwhelmed Japan 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 29-31, 25-16) on Thursday to reach the women's Volleyball Nations League final for the second straight year.

In Friday's final, the Brazilians will face the United States, who ousted Turkey 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) to advance.

Brazil shot off to a two-set lead, breaking away midway each of the first two sets with comfortable leads - though the second did eventually become tight.

The South Americans had reached set point with four to spare, but Japan rallied to close in at 24-23, before Tandara hit the ball off the hands of Haruyo Shimamura and away.

Brazil found themselves trailing by seven, at 5-12, in the third set and Natalia Pereira had come on to replace Fe Garay.