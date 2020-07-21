UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Virus Death Toll Surpasses 80,000

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Brazil virus death toll surpasses 80,000

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpassed 80,000 Tuesday, according to health ministry figures, as the country hit second-hardest in the world after the United States continued struggling to control the pandemic.

Brazil has recently regularly registered 1,000 new deaths a day -- though the figure for Monday was lower, at 632, bringing the overall death toll to 80,120.

The South American country of 212 million people has confirmed 2.1 million infections. Experts say under-testing means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Related Topics

World United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2020 in Pakistan

20 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

9 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

9 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.