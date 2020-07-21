Brazil virus death toll surpasses 80,000

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpassed 80,000 Tuesday, according to health ministry figures, as the country hit second-hardest in the world after the United States continued struggling to control the pandemic.

Brazil has recently regularly registered 1,000 new deaths a day -- though the figure for Monday was lower, at 632, bringing the overall death toll to 80,120.

The South American country of 212 million people has confirmed 2.1 million infections. Experts say under-testing means the real numbers are probably much higher.