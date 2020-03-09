UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil: Women In Several Cities March Against Bolsonaro

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Brazil: Women in several cities march against Bolsonaro

Sao Paulo, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Women turned out in force on Sunday in Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities, using the platform of International Women's Day to protest the policies of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

The women marched under banners proclaiming "He cannot continue," an allusion to the president's trademark machismo and frequent mockery of women -- he once told a female lawmaker he would not rape her because she was "not worth it".

"The government's policies have consisted of taking away the rights of women workers," 35-year-old Marcela Azevedo, with the group Women in Combat, told AFP. Her group was one of several protesting in Sao Paulo.

On Paulista Avenue, one of the sprawling city's major roadways, the demonstrators -- many dressed in red or purple -- braved a driving rain.

The demonstrations were at least partly in response to a new political offensive by Bolsonaro, who on Saturday called on his backers to take to the streets on March 15 in a show of support.

The president's critics have called the planned mobilization anti-democratic.

Two weeks ago, Bolsonaro provoked an outcry when he shared on the WhatsApp messaging system a video calling for the March 15 rally. The video was highly critical of both parliament and the judiciary branch.

After several lawmakers and judges protested, Bolsonaro said he was merely passing the video along to friends.

But on Saturday, he embraced the call for a "spontaneous" rally.

"Bolsonaro has revealed his anti-democratic side by calling for demonstrations against the other branches of government," Marcela Azevedo said.

"That is also why we are here: democratic values are dear to women." Nearby, several women unfurled a banner bearing the words "For the life of women, we are fighting for democracy."Other anti-Bolsonaro marches are planned in coming weeks, with a big one set for March 18.

The size of the dueling rallies will be viewed as a barometer of the president's popularity, which has slipped in his second year in office amid a slowing economy.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Democracy Sao Paulo March Women Sunday Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

11 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

11 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.