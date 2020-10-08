Rio de Janeiro, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Almost unwittingly, Felipe Neto has become a central figure in Brazil's raucous political discourse.

As the country's biggest digital influencer, he has used the social networks to challenge far-right President Jair Bolsonaro while becoming a target for the hate speech of some of his supporters.

Neto came to wider prominence when he recorded an opinion video for the New York Times in which he called Bolsonaro the world's worst president, and urged Americans not to vote for his ally, Donald Trump.

At 32, and with nearly 40 million YouTube followers -- as well as 12 million on Twitter -- Neto is one of two Brazilians on Time Magazine's list of 2020s most influential people.

The other is Bolsonaro.

He answered questions from AFP by email.

Q: Why do you think you make the government so uncomfortable? A: I create videos suitable for families.

I like to have fun, to make people laugh, to help relieve daily stress. But on Twitter and in my personal life, I am at citizen like any other and I express my opinions. What makes the government so uncomfortable is that millions of people agree with my views on Bolsonarism and this is happening precisely in the digital environment, which they are accustomed to dominating.

Q: Do you still think Bolsonaro is the "worst president in the world," as you said in the New York Times?A: He is the worst president in the world in terms of actions related to the pandemic and the environment. Bolsonarism manages to be bad in practically everything. The economy is going from bad to worse. Our international policy is non-existent, we have become a laughing stock in the world. Brazil is sinking.