UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil YouTuber Felipe Neto, Thorn In Bolsonaro's Side

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Brazil YouTuber Felipe Neto, thorn in Bolsonaro's side

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Almost unwittingly, Felipe Neto has become a central figure in Brazil's raucous political discourse.

As the country's biggest digital influencer, he has used the social networks to challenge far-right President Jair Bolsonaro while becoming a target for the hate speech of some of his supporters.

Neto came to wider prominence when he recorded an opinion video for the New York Times in which he called Bolsonaro the world's worst president, and urged Americans not to vote for his ally, Donald Trump.

At 32, and with nearly 40 million YouTube followers -- as well as 12 million on Twitter -- Neto is one of two Brazilians on Time Magazine's list of 2020s most influential people.

The other is Bolsonaro.

He answered questions from AFP by email.

Q: Why do you think you make the government so uncomfortable? A: I create videos suitable for families.

I like to have fun, to make people laugh, to help relieve daily stress. But on Twitter and in my personal life, I am at citizen like any other and I express my opinions. What makes the government so uncomfortable is that millions of people agree with my views on Bolsonarism and this is happening precisely in the digital environment, which they are accustomed to dominating.

Q: Do you still think Bolsonaro is the "worst president in the world," as you said in the New York Times?A: He is the worst president in the world in terms of actions related to the pandemic and the environment. Bolsonarism manages to be bad in practically everything. The economy is going from bad to worse. Our international policy is non-existent, we have become a laughing stock in the world. Brazil is sinking.

Related Topics

World Vote Twitter Trump New York Brazil YouTube From Government Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE exceeds expectations in virus tes ..

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 October 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

11 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

11 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.