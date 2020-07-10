Brazilian Amazon deforestation increases 25% in first half of year: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon increased by a record 25 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020, according to official data released Friday.

Some 3,069 square kilometers (1,184 square miles) were affected by deforestation, the highest figure since data has been collected since 2015, the country's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) said.

June, which marks the start of the dry season and fires, also hit a record with 1,034 square kilometers of deforestation.