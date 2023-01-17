Brazilian authorities to step up security presence in capital following Jan. 8 riot

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Authorities in Brazil announced Monday that they will more than double the presence of security forces in the area around the capital Brasilia where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed and ransacked the headquarters of the three branches of government on Jan. 8.

Celina Leao, the acting governor of Brazil's Federal District, announced at a press conference that the presence of military police will increase "immediately," according to news outlet Poder360.

Leao added that the authorities are looking at more than doubling the number of security personnel from 248 to 500.

Leao assumed the post following the three-month suspension of Governor Ibanéis Rocha by the Supreme Court while it is determined why security in the capital failed when Bolosonaro's supporters raided the public buildings.

As authorities clamped down in the aftermath, Brasília's former public security chief Anderson Torres was detained over the weekend by police after returning to Brazil from the US.

Authorities claimed to have found a document at Anderson's home linked to an attempt to overturn the second round results of last October's presidential election.

Since Jan. 8, security in Brazil's Federal District has been overseen by the executive branch following a decree by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva allowing soldiers to contain Bolsonaro supporters.

In the aftermath of the invasion of Brazil's capital, over 2,000 people were detained, while more than a thousand continue to be held by authorities, who are continuing to probe who financed the invasion of the Planalto Palace, or President's office, the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court.

Lula has alleged that Bolsonaro rallied his base of supporters on social media and through his public speeches, a charge Bolsonaro denies.

On Friday, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered an investigation of Bolsonaro on charges of inciting a riot.

The Attorney General's Office announced that a probe had been launched against Bolsonaro over his alleged role in the raid of Congress and other government buildings.

Bolsonaro lost to Lula in a tight race on Oct. 30. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated, many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.

Lula was sworn in as president of Brazil for a third term on Jan. 1, 2023.