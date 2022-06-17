UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Football Results

Published June 17, 2022

Brazilian football results

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:Following are the results of the latest matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (home teams listed first): Thursday, June 16 Avai 3 Fortaleza 2 Palmeiras 4 Goianiense 2 Botafogo 1 Sao Paulo 0 Wednesday, June 15 America Mineiro 0 Fluminense 0 Paranaense 1 Corinthians 1 Flamengo 2 Cuiaba 0 Goias 1 Intermacional 2Bragantino 4 Coritiba 2Ceara 0 Atletico Mineiro 0

