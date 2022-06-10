UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Brazilian football standings

RIO DE JANERIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Following are the standings after Thursday's matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under games played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, goal difference, and points): 1.

Palmeiras 10 5 4 1 17 5 12 19 2. Corinthians 10 5 3 2 13 9 4 18 3. Paranaense 10 5 1 4 11 12 -1 16 4. Atletico Mineiro 10 4 4 2 16 13 3 16 5. Coritiba 10 4 3 3 14 12 2 15 6. Sao Paulo 10 3 6 1 16 12 4 15 7.

Internacional 10 3 6 1 11 9 2 15 8. Fluminense 10 4 2 4 13 12 1 14 9. America Mineiro 10 4 2 4 11 12 -1 14 10. Santos 10 3 4 3 13 9 4 13 11. Bragantino 10 3 4 3 11 10 1 13 12. Ceara 10 3 4 3 12 12 0 13 13.

Goias 10 3 4 3 11 13 -2 13 14. Flamengo 10 3 3 4 10 10 0 12 15. Botafogo 10 3 3 4 12 15 -3 12 16. Avai 10 3 2 5 11 15 -4 11 17. Cuiaba 10 3 2 5 8 12 -4 11 18. Goianiense 10 2 4 4 8 13 -5 1019. Juventude 10 2 4 4 10 17 -7 1020. Fortaleza 10 1 3 6 7 13 -6 6

